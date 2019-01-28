Stolen truck smashes into restaurant

Red Deer RCMP are investigating an attempted break-in at a restaurant. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

A stolen truck crashed into a restaurant early Monday morning during an attempted break-in.

Red Deer RCMP said at about 6:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of a break-in at a restaurant at 2310 50th Ave. where a truck backed into the front wall.

Nothing was stolen and no injuries were reported.

Police determined that the truck fled southbound on Taylor Drive in the northbound lanes, toward 19th Street.

The search for the truck continues. The truck was described as a newer model, white Ford F150, marked with the company information Flatiron and Unit 92-15-735. Rear tail lights were broken.

Anyone who sees the vehicle, or has information about the investigation, is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com, or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”



