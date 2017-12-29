Storage shed destroyed in farm fire

Firefighters from three departments responded to a farm fire near Innisfail on Thursday morning.
About 20 volunteer firefighters from Bowden, Innisfail and Red Deer County responded to the 8 a.m. blaze in a farm storage shed at a property about 10 km southeast of Innisfail.
Five members of the county’s Technical Rescue Task Force were also involved in a support role.
Red Deer County fire inspector Travis Allred said the shed, which could not be saved, contained farm implements and hay. A damage estimate is not yet available.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
