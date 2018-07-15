Storm rips through Central Alberta

Hail pelts region causing damage to farmland, plus communities in Ponoka, Bashaw and Stettler

Central Alberta was hit with heavy winds, thunderstorms, and eventually hail that caused damage to area homes Friday evening.

In Ponoka, a swath of hail was large enough that residents reported golf-ball sized hail that caused damage to car windshields, siding on homes, and gardens. For the Ponoka area, a large amount of hail affected Crestomere and more, which appeared to be on the north side of Highway 53.

Crops were also affected by the hail, with whole fields of canola and barley flattened.

Reports from Ponoka News readers stated there was heavy hail along the Menaik Road area but folks in Maskwacis and Ponoka County reported that around the Town of Ponoka were the areas hit.

Chevi Rabbit posted this video of hail pelting down on their property.

For Bashaw, some area homes received damage to their vehicle windshields, siding and home windows, especially the ones facing west.

Later, the large storm cell rolled through Stettler Friday evening bringing with it thunder, lightning, heavy rain and large hail.

There are no reports yet on how much damage the hail caused, however, on social media, users were posting photos of the damage.

Environment Canada issued a tornado watch shortly after 2 p.m. Friday for Stettler, Ponoka, Red Deer and Innisfail area, which was eventually ended later in the evening.

 

Readers sent in these images of the effects of the storm Friday night. While the storm brought some beautiful scenes, it also brought hail, which damaged area homes and vehicles. For others, it was an opportunity to show just how much hail there was. Photos submitted

A view of the large cloud formation east of Stettler. (Lisa Joy/Black Press News Services) A huge rapid moving cloud forms over Stettler July 13. (Lisa Joy/Black Press News Services)

Hail pelted the Stettler area shortly after 7 p.m. July 13. (Lisa Joy/Black Press News Services)

