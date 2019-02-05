Stray dog still on Red Deer streets – possibly for more than a year

Authorities urge Red Deer residents to stop feeding the German shepherd

This dog went missing in the Riverside Meadows area a year ago. Now there are speculations that a stray that hang out in Deer Park area is this same dog. Authorities ask not to feed this tray so the pooch can be captured. Photo via Facebook/K9 Recovery Services

A dog running loose in the city’s Deer Park area is still on the run.

The German shepherd is described as medium or large, black in colour with tan spots and long hair.

Sgt. Duane Thomas with Alberta Animal Services said the biggest issue with the skittish pooch is he won’t come near anybody. But slowly, the dog is “warming up” to a couple agency volunteers.

“He is starting to trust a little bit which is making it a little bit easier.”

The agency is still having issues with interference: food being put out by Red Deerians, Thomas said.

“That’s why the traps haven’t been working. He won’t have anything to do with them still… So our option is to work with the dog and form trust and bond.”

He explained the dog is afraid and has anxiety, so it’s difficult to determine when the agency will be able to capture him. Thomas is urging Red Deerians to not feed the animal. That way, it will be easier to catch him.

There’s a possibility the German shepherd has been on his own for more than a year.

There were reports of another missing dog in the Riverside Meadows area around December of last year – also a German shepherd that looks like the Deer Park area dog.

“There’s some information out there that maybe, possibly, it’s a dog that’s been roaming loose for about a year now, but we can’t verify that until we apprehend the animal,” he said.

Thomas said the agency gets “zero reports” of the dog running around during the day. The animal services have figured out the animal hides in the woods during the day and only comes out at night.

He said the dog could survive the winter, much like coyotes do, but eventually, enduring cold weather wears on animals.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Police have ‘few’ dog-napping reports in central Alberta: RCMP
Next story
Red Deer race car driver warns about distracted driving

Just Posted

Police have ‘few’ dog-napping reports in central Alberta: RCMP

No RCMP dognapping reports in Red Deer

Make-A-Wish Foundation sending Red Deer girl on Disney cruise

Grade 4 student Falan Hollman is diagnosed with Rett Syndrome

Rural school buses in central Alberta cancelled for Tuesday

Several school jurisdictions cancel buses

Red Deer’s utility, electric bills will increase slightly March 1

Utility and electric bills are going up by an average of $2.20… Continue reading

WestJet Airlines reports $29.2M Q4 profit, down from $47.8M a year ago

CALGARY — WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it earned $29.2 million in its… Continue reading

Red Deer race car driver warns about distracted driving

Drive to Stay Alive presentation at St. Joseph High School

Seguin scores tiebreaker, Stars beat Coyotes 5-4

DALLAS — Tyler Seguin scored a tiebreaking goal with 7:32 to play,… Continue reading

Bay, Dempster, Thomson and Ash headed into Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame

ST. MARYS, Ont. — Slugger Jason Bay, pitcher Ryan Dempster, coach Rob… Continue reading

Canadian producers say there’s a downside to ‘dominant cultural force’ of Netflix

TORONTO — When CBC president Catherine Tait compared Netflix’s presence in Canada… Continue reading

Fun moments before, during and after the Oscars luncheon

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards convened… Continue reading

Red Deer’s Troubled Monk launches Canada Winter Games 2019 official beer

Troubled Monk launches 2019 Canada Winter Games official beer For sports fans,… Continue reading

‘Young and the Restless’ actor Kristoff St. John dead at 52

LOS ANGELES — Kristoff St. John, who played the struggling alcoholic and… Continue reading

Family: Remembering that one moment in time

I had this idea one time, a long time ago, when summer,… Continue reading

Opinion: Notley will decide when we go to the polls

It’s not surprising that United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney is calling on… Continue reading

Most Read