Stretching for a good cause at Central Alberta Yogathon in Red Deer

Money raised by Central Alberta Yogathon will help provide victims with continued easy access to Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre and support for its iRespect campaign.

“One of the most important projects we have right now is the text and web chat and the crisis line. We have 85 volunteers helping us with service 24 hours a day,” said Patricia Arango, executive director of the centre, at the Yogathon held at the downtown branch of Red Deer Public Library on Sunday.

She said people can use the service from across the province, and for teens and young adults who prefer to text it makes it easy for them to reach out for help.

“You don’t have to talk. You can be on the bus and you can text. You can be in the park and text. You can be under your blanket and you can be texting.”

People can call or text toll free — 1-866-956-1099 — and web chat is available at Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre (CASASC) website at www.casasc.ca.

CASASC has also been running its iRespect campaign for more than three years to encourage respect for others and respect for yourself.

Madelyn Commins, Central Alberta Yogathon organizer, said the annual event brings the community together to raise awareness for mental health and the iRespect campaign is in line with what the event is all about.

“We just really love their message and we wanted to support them this year. It’s just building mutual respect for all people,” Commins said.

Last year $9,000 was raised for the Smiles Thru Lindsey Foundation, a local mental health initiative.

On Sunday morning about 15 people were taking part in the four-hour yoga session.

“It’s yoga for all levels and yoga for all bodies. We just want to make it really accessible to everyone. Accessible for people who know yoga and people who don’t know yoga and hopefully it offers them a tool to put in their tool box for moments when they need help with anything.”

CASASC provides crisis and short-term counselling to victims of sexual abuse or sexual assault and their families.

The centre works with victims of all ages as well as children through Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre.

“The child advocacy centre is the umbrella. They are connecting all of the organizations. It’s very exciting to be in the same building, to help the clients in one place,” Arango said.

“Integrated services are proving that we can optimize resources. We can improve the service delivery.”