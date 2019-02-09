Strong first month for Red Deer building permits

There were more January building permits this year, but the value of those permits dropped by nearly $10 million.

In January 2019 there were 87 permits worth $20.5 million and in January 2018 there were 84 permits worth $29.9 million.

The big difference came from public building permits; in 2018 there were four permits worth $15.5 million, but in 2019 there were three permits worth just $104,000.

This past month there were also 51 residential permits worth $3.5 million, 26 commercial permits worth $15.3 million and seven industrial permits for $1.5 million. Values for each category are up from January 2018.

Significant projects from the first month of 2019 included a six-storey assisted living facility in the downtown area and an addition to an industrial property on Queens Drive.

For more information, visit www.reddeer.ca.



