Student-focused CAREERexpo returns to Red Deer College Thursday

Central Alberta high school students will look into possible future careers Thursday at Red Deer College.

CAREERS: The Next Generation, in partnerships with RDC, will host the annual Central Alberta CAREERexpo at the college’s Four Centres Thursday.

Students from 37 schools and more than 100 exhibitors will come to the region’s largest student-focused career information event.

Junior and senior high school students can connect with future employers and representatives from a variety of university, college and technical institutions at the expo. They will also learn more about post-secondary requirements.

More than 3,000 students attended last year’s CAREERexpo.

For more information visit www.nextgen.org.



