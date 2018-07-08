Students at Red Deer school learn to give back

Youth in Philanthropy program introduced at St. Francis of Assisi Middle School

Grade 9 St. Francis of Assisi Middle School student Kaitlin Dalzell with Cassandra Galenzoski, event coordinator for Ronald Mcdonald House Central Alberta. The Grade 9 leadership class students donated $250 to the local organization. Photo supplied

Philanthropy became a “buzzword” at a Red Deer school in the 2017-2018 school year.

St. Francis of Assisi Middle School Grade 9 leadership students learned the value of giving back and making a difference.

Red Deer & District Community Foundation introduced Youth in Philanthropy program to about 60 to 90 students at the school. The program was initially introduced to a handful of students around October 2017. It soon gained popularity and became part of the Grade 9 leadership curriculum.

Erin Peden, coordinator of grants and administration at Red Deer & District Community Foundation, said the program introduced students to Red Deer charities and the type of work they do.

Students were given $500 to donate to charities of their choice.

“By teaching our youth what type of charities are in our community, we are also teaching them the type of social concerns that exist in our community, so it gives them an early experience with taking care of their community,” said Peden.

“The more they know now the stronger they’re going to be in the future in terms of being fantastic citizens – philanthropists.”

The group donated the $500 to Ronald McDonald House Central Alberta, Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre in Central Alberta and Youth HQ.

Peden was proud to see students engage and empathize.

“They all said they wanted to help other kids.”

With the YIP program, students also gained financial literacy, learning about endowment funds for instance. They learned about the annual interest collected on endowment funds.

“That means every year there will be money to give to charities.”

Students were also part of a social engagement project that benefited various charities such as the Red Deer Food Bank, Safe Harbour Society, and Women’s Outreach.

“They picked several charities and they did a drive,” said Peden.

The YIP program will expand next year teaching the same values to students at St Joseph High School.

Next year, the YIP program students will learn about fund development. The plan is to get students to raise about $250, which the Red Deer & District Community Foundation will match, said Peden. The $500 will then go into YIP endowment fund to make the program sustainable in the future.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
28 people rescued from North Sasktachewan River: Rocky Mountain House RCMP
Next story
Canada has less than half the number of cops needed to spot high drivers: chiefs

Just Posted

Canada has less than half the number of cops needed to spot high drivers: chiefs

OTTAWA — The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police says it is… Continue reading

Students at Red Deer school learn to give back

Youth in Philanthropy program introduced at St. Francis of Assisi Middle School

28 people rescued from North Sasktachewan River: Rocky Mountain House RCMP

No injuries reported

4 rescued from Thailand cave as rescue operation underway

The boys and their coach will have to dive out of a flooded cave

‘Hundreds’ of trees knocked down at Saskatchewan campground during storm

EMMA LAKE, Sask. — A violent thunderstorm that hit a Saskatchewan campground… Continue reading

WATCH: Kids race like superheroes in triathlon

Second Abbey Centre Super Kids Triathlon was in Blackfalds Saturday

‘Hurdle after hurdle:’ P.E.I. drive-in owner says Disney policy hurting theatres

BRACKLEY, P.E.I. — The owner of a drive-in theatre in Prince Edward… Continue reading

Canada has less than half the number of cops needed to spot high drivers: chiefs

OTTAWA — The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police says it is… Continue reading

Ondaatje’s ‘The English Patient’ voted best Man Booker Prize winner in 50 years

LONDON — Michael Ondaatje’s “The English Patient” was named the greatest-ever winner… Continue reading

B.C. man recovers in hospital after attack by mother grizzly bear

VANCOUVER — A park ranger is grateful to be alive after a… Continue reading

Actor-comedian Andrew Phung accuses Toronto police officer of racist comment

TORONTO — A comedian and actor says what he saw on the… Continue reading

Ponoka RCMP investigate collision between semi and two sedans

Police investigating possible road rage after two sedans appear to have stopped abruptly on Hwy 2

4 rescued from Thailand cave as rescue operation underway

The boys and their coach will have to dive out of a flooded cave

Trump administration takes another swipe at ‘Obamacare’

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration said Saturday it’s freezing payments under an… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month