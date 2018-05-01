Students still hope Newfoundland town will recognize LGBTQ citizens in some way

SPRINGDALE, N.L. — A teacher sponsor says high school students in a small Newfoundland town who asked the local council to permit a rainbow crosswalk are disappointed the idea was rejected.

However, Christina Pelley said today that students in the Gender Sexuality Alliance at Indian River High School who asked Springdale town council to reconsider are encouraged by the tone of the latest letter from council.

Council had rejected the students’ request, arguing it would set a “precedent,” and Mayor Dave Edison has said he feared it would create division rather than promote inclusion of the LGBTQ citizens within the community.

In a letter published Monday, the council stood by its decision but said it looked forward to further discussions with the students to explore measures such as placing a rainbow picnic table on school grounds or flying the pride flag during pride week.

Pelley and Ruth Cameron, vice principal of the school, said the students are pleased that their campaign drew attention to the issue and will be considering some ideas of their own before the end of the school year.

Pelley says one of the mandates of the club of about 25 students is to provide education, and their efforts have accomplished this in ways the students never had imagined before the issue came to national prominence.

