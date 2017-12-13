Police investigate sudden death at Sorensen Station

Red Deer RCMP and emergency responders at the scene

Red Deer RCMP and EMS staff are currently at Sorensen Station investigating a sudden death.

Police said the death was not considered suspicious at this point. An update will be issued when more information becomes available.

Police ask that citizens avoid the area to allow police and emergency services to do their work.

The street behind the transit terminal, 48th Street, is closed to traffic and drivers should find alternate routes to avoid delays.

Portions of the terminal have also been closed. Transit buses will be parked on nearby streets. Staff are available to direct transit users.

Anyone with questions about the impact to transit service should call City of Red Deer Transit at 403-342-8225.


One dead, three taken to hospital in a collision in Rimbey

