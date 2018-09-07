(Advocate file photo).

Summer storms cause $30-million of insured damage in Central Alberta

Insurance Bureau of Canada reports more ‘catastrophic’ weather events

A July hail storm that ripped up siding and pitted vehicles through Central Alberta and also hit Saskatchewan caused a total $30-million of damage, says the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

That pushes this summer’s severe thunderstorm system — which also caused Environment Canada to issue tornado warnings — into the IBC’s “catastrophic” class of natural disasters since it did more than $25-million of insured damage.

Rob de Pruis, the IBC’s director of consumer and industry relations, said more and more major storms, floods and wildfires have been happening all across Canada since the mid 1980s.

“The losses are increasing… There’s been a rise in severity of these weather events,” whether due to climate change or other conditions, he added.

Although other provinces have also been hard hit, “the Alberta region is a hot-spot for these kind of events,” said de Prius, who noted the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfires, the 2013 severe floods, “and a lot of storms in between…

“With the number of events, people have not only lost tens of millions, but in some cases hundreds of millions” of property, he added.

The July 13 and 14, severe wind, rain and hail damaged homes and vehicles in Alix, Stettler, Bowden and Forestburg. Residents reported hail ranging from golf ball to baseball-sized.

Summer storms across the Prairies caused more than $200 million of insured damage so far this year, according to Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. This includes severe thunderstorms that swept from Calgary to Manitoba from Aug. 1 to 3, destroying buildings and vehicles, causing $80-million of damage.

Since May 2017, the IBC reported that weather-related insured damage hit $464 million.

De Pruis believes it’s always prudent for consumers to look into their own property insurance coverage to ensure severe weather events are included.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter embraces new program
Next story
Red Deer bars complain of homeless people and carts driving away customers

Just Posted

Getting guitars to kids in need

GuitarZ For KidZ launched earlier this summer and has received about 30 guitar donations

Summer storms cause $30-million of insured damage in Central Alberta

Insurance Bureau of Canada reports more ‘catastrophic’ weather events

Anonymous 35k donation helps create space for dogs at CollegeSide Gardens

The supportive living centre in Red Deer received $35,000 from an anonymous donor

Red Deer bars complain of homeless people and carts driving away customers

Authorities need to find a solution, businesses say.

Red Deer County wants wetland replacement rules changed

Province urged to provide more options for replacing wetlands lost to construction

WATCH: RCMP release video of a break and enter at Stettler business

Stettler RCMP have released video footage of a break and enter in… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Canadian decision within weeks on steel safeguards, says Bains

HAMILTON — The federal government plans to make a decision on safeguards… Continue reading

`M-i-l-k’ blocking NAFTA, says Trump adviser as Freeland, Lighthizer talk

WASHINGTON — The vexing issue of securing more American access to Canadian… Continue reading

Trans Mountain response not just about one pipeline, says Trudeau

OTTAWA — The future of resource development across Canada depends on the… Continue reading

Calgary mass killer found not criminally responsible a ‘model patient:’ hearing

CALGARY — A review board has heard a Calgary man found not… Continue reading

Bid to reduce right whale deaths has been ‘extremely effective:’ Canada

HALIFAX — A year after the population of critically endangered North Atlantic… Continue reading

Cooler weather allows B.C. government to cancel state of emergency

VICTORIA — The British Columbia government has cancelled the state of emergency… Continue reading

Governor, Hillary Clinton open new Hudson River bridge

NYACK, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo officially opened the second span of… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month