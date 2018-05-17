Summer workshop series at Red Deer College taps into people’s creative side

A wide range of workshops offered at Red Deer College this summer tap into adults’ creative side.

RDC’s Series Summer Arts School offers a chance for adults to immerse themselves into an artistic summer experience at the college.

Workshops offered from July 9 to Aug. 3 include literary arts, cooking, jewelry making, carving, sculpting and painting. A total of 55 workshops will be offered during the summer.

The workshops are five days long, running from Mondays to Fridays, and are aimed at adults of all skill levels.

If a five day workshop is too long for some people, 14 courses will be offered on July 21 in taste of series offering. These courses include history and genealogy, chocolate making and painting.

The workshops range in price from $425 to $949 and the taste of series range in price from $175 to $195.

Registration is now open. For more information visit www.rdc.ab.ca/series or call 403-356-4900.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer business owners charged for fire that injured three people

Just Posted

Red Deer business owners charged for fire that injured three people

The Lazer Wash owners are pleaded guilty in court resulting in a $30,000 fine

Red Deer dessert fundraiser a ‘sweet success’

Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre raised $185,000

Alberta passes bill that could cut oil to B.C. in Trans Mountain pipeline fight

THE CANADIAN PRESS EDMONTON — Alberta has passed landmark legislation giving it… Continue reading

Multiple injuries in New Jersey school bus crash

MOUNT OLIVE, N.J. — A school bus and dump truck collided on… Continue reading

Olds company donates $75,000 to athletic park

Construction of new soccer pitches and baseball and softball diamonds to begin this summer

WATCH: Red Deer-area residents are fighting Parkinson’s one jab at a time

Dopamain Gym teaches boxing moves to improve co-ordination

Summer workshop series at Red Deer College taps into people’s creative side

A wide range of workshops offered at Red Deer College this summer… Continue reading

Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter executive director steps down

Ian Wheeliker will finish with CAWES May 31

Golden Knights ground Jets 4-2 for series lead in NHL Western Conference final

LAS VEGAS — James Neal’s goal and assist paced the Vegas Golden… Continue reading

United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

EDMONTON — Alberta United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney is standing by his… Continue reading

Walmart beats all around, with online sales rebounding

NEW YORK — Walmart is reporting better-than-expected profit and revenue for the… Continue reading

CPP Fund posts 11.6% return thanks partly to last year’s stock markets surge

TORONTO — Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says the main fund it… Continue reading

Celebrities bring awareness to mental health issues

NEW YORK — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has discussed his battle with… Continue reading

Miss America taps women for leadership spots

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The Miss America Organization is putting women in… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month