Summer workshop series at Red Deer College taps into people’s creative side

A wide range of workshops offered at Red Deer College this summer tap into adults’ creative side.

RDC’s Series Summer Arts School offers a chance for adults to immerse themselves into an artistic summer experience at the college.

Workshops offered from July 9 to Aug. 3 include literary arts, cooking, jewelry making, carving, sculpting and painting. A total of 55 workshops will be offered during the summer.

The workshops are five days long, running from Mondays to Fridays, and are aimed at adults of all skill levels.

If a five day workshop is too long for some people, 14 courses will be offered on July 21 in taste of series offering. These courses include history and genealogy, chocolate making and painting.

The workshops range in price from $425 to $949 and the taste of series range in price from $175 to $195.

Registration is now open. For more information visit www.rdc.ab.ca/series or call 403-356-4900.



