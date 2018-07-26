SummerScapes starts next month at RDC

Young visual arts students from across the province will soon be flocking the annual SummerScapes program at Red Deer College.

The five-day workshop will run from Aug. 12-18. SummerScapes is the only residential visual arts workshop of its kind in Alberta. Teens from 13 to 18 years of age will immerse themselves in different forms of art, “telling their stories” through drawing, painting, sculpture and ceramics.

The students will be guided to take their art to the next level by working with some of Alberta’s finest artists and educators. SummerScapes, co-sponsored by the Alberta Foundation for the Arts, will be supplemented with additional activities every evening of the program

The week of artistic creations will wrap up with a free student exhibition for family, guests and the public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18, in Room 2901 of the RDC Main Campus.



