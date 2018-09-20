Sunbreaker Boat Launch to close for repairs next week

Boat launch on Sylvan Lake to be closed Monday through Wednesday

  • Sep. 20, 2018 12:30 p.m.
  • News

Sunbreaker Boat Launch on Sylvan Lake will be closed Monday to Wednesday for repairs next week.

Lacombe County says boaters will have to find an alternate boat launch during this time.

The popular boat launch was also closed in May 2016 for repairs.

At that time, the work was to repair damage to the lake bottom caused by boat prop wash.

Problems were caused when power boat owners hit the throttle to push their boats up onto trailers. Prop wash carved out a large hole in the lake bottom and stacked the sand and gravel up on the other side where it could scrape against hulls.

Environmentally suitable steel plates were installed on the lake bottom to protect it from being stirred up by prop wash.


