Sundre Community Van Society treasurer charged for fraudulent use of funds

A Sundre Community Van Society member was arrested earlier in July on fraud charges.

On July 10, 2018, the Sundre RCMP detachment received a complaint from the Sundre Community Van Society regarding the fraudulent use of its funds by its treasurer.

The Society, which provides senior’s transportation for appointments, events and amenity needs, reported that approximately $6,300 was spent by its treasurer on unauthorized purchases such as personal payments, cell phone bills and fuel between April and June.

On July 31, the treasurer, a Caroline resident, was arrested and charged with criminal breach of trust. She was released with a promise to appear in Provincial Court in Didsbury Friday.

“Unfortunately this is a solemn reminder that there are individuals out there that prey on the good trusting nature of our seniors and the organizations that assist them,” said Sundre RCMP Cpl. Joe Mandel.



