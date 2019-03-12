Sundre RCMP charge suspected thief after long chase through heavy snow

A gas siphoning complaint resulted in a two-hour foot-chase for Sundre RCMP.

Sundre RCMP received a report of a male siphoning gas from a vehicle on a private property in Clearwater County on Saturday.

When police arrived, the male fled on foot. The vehicle he was driving was later located and discovered to be stolen.

Police Dog Services out of Red Deer were called to assist in the search.

Officers from Rocky Mountain House and Sundre detachments tracked the suspect through heavy snow for nearly two hours along with Police Dog Services. The suspect was located and arrested inside a gas well site which he had broken into.

A 40-year-old Airdrie man was charged with possession of property obtained by crime, mischief, break and enter, theft and causing a disturbance. He will make his first court appearance Wednesday in Calgary.