Sundre RCMP charge suspected thief after long chase through heavy snow

A gas siphoning complaint resulted in a two-hour foot-chase for Sundre RCMP.

Sundre RCMP received a report of a male siphoning gas from a vehicle on a private property in Clearwater County on Saturday.

When police arrived, the male fled on foot. The vehicle he was driving was later located and discovered to be stolen.

Police Dog Services out of Red Deer were called to assist in the search.

Officers from Rocky Mountain House and Sundre detachments tracked the suspect through heavy snow for nearly two hours along with Police Dog Services. The suspect was located and arrested inside a gas well site which he had broken into.

A 40-year-old Airdrie man was charged with possession of property obtained by crime, mischief, break and enter, theft and causing a disturbance. He will make his first court appearance Wednesday in Calgary.

Previous story
A Red Deer senior’s operatic dream is about to come true
Next story
Updated: Red Deer University announced as new name for college

Just Posted

New Lacombe bylaw includes cat licensing

Responsible Animal Ownership Bylaw passed on Monday

Sundre RCMP charge suspected thief after long chase through heavy snow

A gas siphoning complaint resulted in a two-hour foot-chase for Sundre RCMP.… Continue reading

Red Deer resident calls for quicker snow removal

Snow clearing on Grey Routes should be finished by March 22

A Red Deer senior’s operatic dream is about to come true

Mary Rose Lunam and 19 friends will see ‘The Magic Flute,’ starring a Red Deerian

Red Deer employers expect subdued spring hiring climate

13 per cent expect to hire while 13 per cent expect to fire

WATCH: Nearly 100 people march for women in Red Deer

Saturday’s march celebrated International Women’s Day

Edmonton police charge robbery suspect in case involving explosives

Edmonton police have charged a British Columbia man after an investigation into… Continue reading

Man killed by heavy machinery third workplace death in Alberta this month

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is investigating a… Continue reading

Potential challenger to Trump will head to NH next month

CONCORD, N.H. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will speak in New Hampshire… Continue reading

Baby travelling to see grandfather among Canadian victims in Ethiopian crash

One of the youngest victims of the Ethiopian Airlines crash is nine-month-old… Continue reading

First-place Lightning spank Maple Leafs 6-2 as Toronto learns hard lesson

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs looked at Monday’s matchup against the… Continue reading

Gordon Lightfoot film among world premieres set for Hot Docs festival

TORONTO — A film about Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot will make its… Continue reading

Leon Draisaitl stars in overtime as Edmonton Oilers down New York Rangers 3-2

Oilers 3, Rangers 2 (OT) EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl scored 35 seconds… Continue reading

Puerto Rico looks to rebuild with AI, ‘internet of things’

BAYAMON, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s governor said Monday that he hopes… Continue reading

Most Read