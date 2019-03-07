Sunworks is on the move

On Saturday Sunworks, currently located at 4924 Ross St., will move around the corner to 110-4913 Gaetz Ave. after 22 years on Ross Street. (Photo by Advocate staff)

A downtown business is looking for help from the community to relocate.

On Saturday Sunworks will move around the corner to 110-4913 Gaetz Ave. after 22 years on Ross Street.

Sunworks’ owners Terry Warke and Paul Harris are inviting the community to participate in the move by forming a 100-person line of volunteers down the block and around the corner to the new shop to pass all of the inventory from the old place to the new.

“We’re both sad and thrilled to be moving. Over the past two decades we’ve put our hearts and souls into our current space, but it’s time to let that space go and build something new,” Harris said in a statement.

Games and Music is moving into Sunworks’ old space on April 1. Here to Mars, the upstairs cafe upstairs continues will continue to operate in its current location, as well as the artist run Harris-Warke Gallery.

Sunworks first started at the Red Deer Farmers’ Market in 1996 and became an anchor retailer in the downtown. But recent developments in the retail market, like online buying, have made it an extremely competitive market for small business owners and big stores alike, said the owners.

The new shop will focus on products that people want to experience in person before they purchase. Artworks, luxury towels, essential oils, candles, books, hand-made soaps and bath bombs, pottery, greeting cards, stationery, and wallets are a few examples of things the new store will offer.

The community is invited to help with the move. A potluck will be held with a big pot of chilli to feed the volunteers.

For more information please contact Harris at 403-302-3580.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter