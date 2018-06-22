SuperNet provider said Red Deer, rural Alberta could be affected by expiring contract

The current operator of the SuperNet is worried that digital communications may disrupted if the next contract is awarded, but the government said they are close to finalizing a new deal.

Axia, a fibre optic Internet provider, signed a 13-year deal to run the province’s SuperNet, a province wide fibre network that connects urban and rural Albertans to the internet.

They warn that many Red Deer facilities could be affected.

The SuperNet connects hospitals, libraries, Indigenous offices, municipalities, service providers and government facilities.

According to a statement from Service Alberta those facilities will have Internet connectivity now and after the current contract expires.

“Throughout our planning for the new contract, we have worked hard to ensure the continuity of SuperNet.”

That deal is set to expire on June 30. The tender process is ongoing to establish the next contract to operate the SuperNet.

But, Axia said Internet services may be disrupted for thousands of rural Albertans and some crucial government services due to a contract awarding delay by Service Alberta.

“In my view, the Government of Alberta has to date not appropriately weighed the importance of digital connectivity in this province as it is vital to the interests of Albertans and our way of life,” said Art Price, Chairman & CEO of Axia. “This unfortunate oversight risks turning back the clock on real people, families, businesses and support services that are so essential to the day to day operations and prosperity of our province.”

According to Axia, the clients who could be affected include Red Deer Public and Catholic schools, the Red Deer Remand Centre and courthouse and city offices.

The province said the contract is the works and service will continue after the contract expires. However, the province is not at liberty to discuss the contract before it is finalized according to their statement.

“As we’re currently finalizing a new SuperNet contract we can’t go into the details, but we want to be clear, there will not be any outages to SuperNet service as this process unfolds. Our government knows that the internet is essential to the wellbeing of our province and our communities, and all Albertans deserve reliable, affordable, internet connectivity they can count on. As we move forward, we will keep working to ensure Albertans continue to have access to the internet services their schools, hospitals, and families rely on.”



mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter