Supply management, abortion among policies Tories to debate at convention

OTTAWA — Getting rid of supply management and regulating abortion are just two of the more than six dozen policy resolutions that will be on the agenda at the federal Conservative party’s biennial convention in Halifax later this month.

The gathering marks the first such policy convention since Andrew Scheer became leader, and will set the stage for the party’s bid to wrest power away from the governing Liberals in 2019.

The resolution to phase out the supply management system for dairy, eggs and poultry comes from riding associations in Ottawa and Red Deer, Alta., not from renegade Quebec MP and former leadership contender Maxime Bernier, an ardent opponent of the mechanism.

It seeks to replace the current party policy of supporting supply management, which allows producer marketing boards to set quotas and regulate prices for dairy and poultry production.

It appears the party has ranked the resolution so low on the order of precedence it may never actually make it to the floor for debate.

Two other resolutions seek to break the party’s silence on abortion, including one calling for a “pre-born child policy” that would declare protection for unborn children “a perfectly valid legislative objective” for the Conservatives.

The convention is scheduled to take place Aug. 23-25.

