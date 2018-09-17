Support child literacy with Smile Cookies

Smile Cookie campaign is on now at Tim Hortons in Red Deer to support the Foundation for Red Deer Public Schools’ Reading College. (Photo by Advocate staff)

Red Deer Public Schools’ and Tim Hortons have joined forces for a sweet way to support literacy through the Smile Cookie campaign this week.

Money raised by the sale of Smile Cookies, from Sept 17 to 23, at Tim Hortons will go towards the Foundation for Red Deer Public Schools’s Reading College.

“We set up this amazing and fun summer program for kids where they learn to love reading, and learn to gain the skills to be more successful in their own reading,” said Red Deer public’s superintendent Stu Henry.

“If they don’t become literate in the next year or two of their lives, they are not set up for a lifetime of success. However, if we can get them over that hump, that’s a lifetime of difference for that child. It will make a difference for them, make a difference for their families and make a difference in their life experiences.”

Tim Hortons restaurant owners in Red Deer will donate all proceeds from sales of the special smiling chocolate chunk cookies. The $1 treat helps community programs across Canada in the cities where they are sold.

“On behalf of all restaurant owners and team members in Red Deer, I would like to thank our loyal guests for their generosity and support of the Smile Cookie campaign,” said Tanya Doucette, Red Deer Tim Hortons restaurant owner.

“We welcome everyone to come in this week to buy a delicious freshly-baked Smile Cookie in support of a great cause.”

For more information on how the Smile Cookie campaign supports communities across Canada, visit www.timhortons.com/smilecookie.

Help promote the campaign by ‘liking’ Foundation for RDPSD and Red Deer Public Schools on Facebook and using @rdpschools on Twitter.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter