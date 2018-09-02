Supporting people with Parkinson in the Red Deer area

Dave Millar is a member of the organizing committee for the 2018 Flexxaire Parkinson Step ‘n Stride to be held in Red Deer on Sept. 9. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Dave Millar remembers how a local Parkinson support worker actually came to his home after he was diagnosed with the disease almost 11 years ago.

The Red Deer resident said the worker talked to his family about what to expect and where to go for support.

On Sept. 9, the 2018 Flexxaire Parkinson Step ‘n Stride will be held to raise money for local programs available through the Parkinson Association of Alberta office in Red Deer.

“It’s good to have someone local who is there to help you out. It’s an invaluable resource,” said Millar, 54, who is a member of the Step n’ Stride organizing committee, and will also be walking the three-km route.

Flexxaire Parkinson Step ‘n Stride is the biggest fundraiser for Parkinson Association of Alberta. Nine walks will be held around the province next weekend with a goal of raising $415,000. Last year $400,000 was raised for programs, supports, advocacy and research.

The goal for the sixth annual one and three-km walk in Red Deer is $25,000. Last year the Red Deer area raised $18,000.

Between 100 and 150 people are expected to participate in the walk that starts at 10 a.m. at Golden Circle Senior Resource Centre, at 4620 47A Ave., and will proceed through Barrett Park.

Registration is free and starts at 9 a.m., and there will be a kid’s zone, entertainment and barbecue.

The Parkinson Association of Alberta office in Red Deer has about 70 clients. Millar said it’s almost like having a second family and it’s very uplifting to see everybody come out to the walk and try the best that they can.

“You can relate to what everyone else is going through. They can relate to what you’re going through, and it’s just good to get out and support each other.

“Some of us can still do the longer distances. Some can’t anymore, but they still come out and give it their best shot.”

Rain or shine, the walk will be held.

Millar said not only does the walk raise awareness and money, it’s an exercise that helps people with Parkinson and it’s a great activity for everyone.

“We see all sorts of families out for this walk. You’ve got the grand kids all the way up to the grand parents and everyone in between.”

For more information about Flexxaire Parkinson Step ‘n Stride in Red Deer call 403-346-4463.



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

