Supreme Court won’t hear case of convicted Innisfail bomber

Financial advisor serving life sentence for death of former client

The Innisfail financial advisor convicted of bombing a former client won’t have his case heard by the Supreme Court of Canada.

Brian Andrew Malley was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility parole for 25 years. Victoria Shachtay, 23, was killed on Nov. 25, 2011 when a bomb disguised as a gift detonated in her Innisfail home.

In a Thursday release, the nation’s highest court said it would not grant leave to appeal the decision. The court, by practice, does not provide reasons for its decision.

Malley was convicted in 2015 after a monthlong trial in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench.

Shachtay was a client of Malley’s following a car crash that left Shachtay a paraplegic. She invested money from her insurance settlement with Malley.

The Crown said at trial that by 2015, the money was gone and Malley had given Shachtay $30,000 of his own money.

On Nov. 25, 2011, Shachtay opened a gift left on her doorstep. The single mother was killed instantly when the bomb the gift was disguising detonated.

After the conviction, Malley’s defence counsel Bob Aloneissi said his client was wrongfully convicted and compared it to the convictions of Guy Paul Morin and David Milgaard. Milgaard was acquitted after serving 20 years in prison for a murder he did not commit while Morin was exonerated by DNA evidence.

The Alberta Court of Appeal dismissed Malley’s appeal of his sentence in June 2017.



