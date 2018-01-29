Suspect armed with sawed-off rifle robs Red Deer bank

Red Deer RCMP are trying to identify a suspect who robbed Servus Credit Union. (Contributed)

Red Deer are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a man who robbed Servus Credit Union armed with a sawed-off rifle.

Police said shortly before 7 p.m. on Jan. 25, the suspect entered the bank, at 3001 50th Ave., and demanded cash and ordered people in the bank not to touch their phones.

He left with an undisclosed amount of cash and believed to have left in a vehicle. No one was injured.

The suspect was described as Caucasian, in his 30s, and about 1.8 metres tall (six feet). He had a thin build and wore a grey hoodie under a black jacket, with black pants, black sneakers and black gloves. His face was covered by a camouflage balaclava.

He carried a worn, black bag with a silver lining. His sawed-off rifle had a black barrel and wooden stock.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If information leads to an arrest there could be a cash reward up to $2,000.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter