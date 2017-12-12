Suspect in police chase in court

RCMP opened fire twice while trying to arrest suspects in vehicle chase in October

A 20-year-old man allegedly involved in a wild police chase in which officers fired shots twice made a brief court appearance in Red Deer on Tuesday.

Nicholas James Wales, 20, appeared by video from the Red Deer Remand Centre. His lawyer is still waiting for disclosure from police and the case is to come back to court Dec. 19.

Wales is facing a number of charges, including assault with a weapon and failing to stop for police in connection with a series of incidents on Oct. 13, 2017.

RCMP were alerted of a pickup being driven erratically in the Sundre area about 9 a.m. A person was injured when their vehicle was struck by the suspect’s vehicle.

Around 4:30 p.m. police tried to stop the suspect vehicle north of Sylvan Lake and shots were fired.

Police pursued the truck and an RCMP vehicle was rammed. The pickup veered into the ditch and two men fled.

After stealing a vehicle from a nearby rural property the suspects took off and had “multiple interactions” with police vehicles before RCMP officers opened fire again.

The truck ended up in a ditch. The driver and a female passenger were both treated in hospital. A male passenger was uninjured.

Part of the incident was captured on a passerby’s dashcam. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the incident.

Wales is also charged with two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, two counts of break and enter, uttering threats and resisting arrest. A co-accused 20-year-old woman is charged with uttering threats and possession of stolen property over $5,000 and is also expected to be in court on Dec. 19.



