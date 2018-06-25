Suspect in Quebec senior slaying caught on subway camera heading toward Montreal

Christophe Oliviera is shown in this undated police handout photo. Police north of Montreal are searching for a 31-year-old man they say is the prime suspect in the death of a 71-year-old woman. Laval police were called to a duplex at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, where they found the victim outside with marks of violence on her body. Her death was declared at the scene. They say the suspect, Christophe Oliviera, lived with the victim but was not a family member. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Laval Police

MONTREAL — Police north of Montreal say they are still on the lookout for the principal suspect in the slaying of 71-year-old woman over the weekend.

Laval police say Christophe Oliviera was caught on surveillance camera inside the metro system on Saturday afternoon heading towards Montreal.

A police spokesperson says today the suspect was also spotted on the video chatting with someone and leaving with him — a person they hope to identify.

Police were called to a duplex at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, where they found the victim outside with marks of violence on her body.

Her death was declared at the scene.

Police say the suspect, 31, lived with the victim but was not related to her.

They say Oliviera is about six feet tall, with black hair and multiple tattoos, including a star on his left hand and a skull and book on his left arm.

