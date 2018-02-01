(Advocate file photo).

Suspect in repeat thefts arrested by Red Deer RCMP

Police warn citizens to not leave their cars running and unlocked

A Red Deer man appeared in court Thursday after RCMP arrested him in two different stolen vehicles within a day and a half.

The suspect also answered to a theft file from the summer, related to a bike theft in downtown Red Deer.

On Jan. 28, RCMP located the suspect in a stolen vehicle parked in a busy north Red Deer lot, thanks to a tip. The male suspect was arrested without incident, and RCMP seized methamphetamine during his arrest. The vehicle had been stolen that morning when it was left running and unlocked.

The suspect was released on bail, on condition he be banned from being in any vehicle without the registered owner present.

But on Jan. 30, Red Deer RCMP once again arrested the same suspect driving a stolen vehicle. He attempted to flee on foot but was arrested after a brief chase.

The suspect was to appear on Feb. 1 in court to answer to both charges, as well as a file from June 30, when he was arrested in downtown Red Deer after a police patrol member observed a bicycle theft in progress in downtown Red Deer.

The 20 year old faces charges including possession of stolen property over $5,000, theft under $5,000, failure to comply with conditions, mischief and drug possession.

“This series of incidents demonstrates the importance of our Pinpoint crime reduction strategies and their focus on prolific offenders. It also highlights our commitment to public safety and the importance of community engagement,” says Insp. Gerald Grobmeier of the Red Deer RCMP.

RCMP remind citizens that criminals prowl neighbourhoods and parking lots looking for easy theft opportunities. While vehicles need to warm up in the winter, they should not be left unattended. They should always be locked, without valuables left inside. Citizens can also consider investing in theft prevention devices.


