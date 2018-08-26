Blackfalds RCMP released a photo of the suspect alleged to be involved in the theft of lottery tickets from Blackfalds Shell gas station on August 19. (Photo contributed)

Suspect steals lottery tickets in Blackfalds

Blackfalds RCMP investigate

About $1,000 worth of lottery tickets were stolen from Blackfalds Shell gas station on August 19.

Blackfalds RCMP said at about 10:15 a.m. a man entered the store and took a bundle of lottery tickets from the store’s office.

The man was described as Caucasian, in his early 20s, with long hair, and glasses. He wore a DC hoodie, grey pants and white shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to help identify the suspect is asked to contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. If information leads to an arrest there could be a cash reward.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sylvan Lake’s Brett Gardiner to announce Canadian Finals Rodeo for next five years
Next story
Concerns grow about grey water in Canada’s Arctic: report shows it could double

Just Posted

Suspect steals lottery tickets in Blackfalds

Blackfalds RCMP investigate

Sylvan Lake’s Brett Gardiner to announce Canadian Finals Rodeo for next five years

Sylvan Lake’s Brett Gardiner will be the voice of the Canadian Finals… Continue reading

Vehicle rollover on Taylor Drive in Red Deer

A vehicle rolled over in Red Deer Saturday morning. Emergency Services were… Continue reading

Chimney fire in Penhold early Saturday morning

There were no injuries and minimal damage in the incident

UPDATE: Police find missing 75-year-old man with dementia

The Red Deer man went missing Thursday afternoon and was found Friday

WATCH: Province provides $250,000 for Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer

MLAs Barb Miller and Kim Schreiner presented the cheque Saturday at Westerner Park

Concerns grow about grey water in Canada’s Arctic: report shows it could double

INUVIK, N.W.T. — A traditional hunter in the Northwest Territories says he… Continue reading

War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has died

WASHINGTON — Sen. John McCain, who faced down his captors in a… Continue reading

Humboldt Broncos back on ice for new season with training camp underway

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — As head coach Nathan Oystrick skated around the ice… Continue reading

Archivist helps families learn fate of missing residential school children

Nellie Hardisty was just a little girl from Moose Factory in Ontario… Continue reading

Conservative members to vote on abortion, euthanasia policy resolutions

HALIFAX — Conservatives will be drawn into debates about abortion and assisted… Continue reading

Students spend summer digging up, preserving 300-year-old human remains

LOUISBOURG, N.S. — Young researchers are working against the clock to dig… Continue reading

Money and loyalty: A look inside dramatic Trump-Cohen rift

NEW YORK — For Michael Cohen and Donald Trump, it’s always been… Continue reading

Social justice movement veterans help Poor People’s Campaign

CARTHAGE, N.C. — As the Poor People’s Campaign launches a new initiative,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month