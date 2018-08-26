Suspect steals lottery tickets in Blackfalds

Blackfalds RCMP released a photo of the suspect alleged to be involved in the theft of lottery tickets from Blackfalds Shell gas station on August 19. (Photo contributed)

About $1,000 worth of lottery tickets were stolen from Blackfalds Shell gas station on August 19.

Blackfalds RCMP said at about 10:15 a.m. a man entered the store and took a bundle of lottery tickets from the store’s office.

The man was described as Caucasian, in his early 20s, with long hair, and glasses. He wore a DC hoodie, grey pants and white shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to help identify the suspect is asked to contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. If information leads to an arrest there could be a cash reward.



