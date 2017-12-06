Suspect tries to flee Red Deer police, drives reportedly stolen car into trees near Bower Ponds

Red Deer Mounties arrested a man after he drove a reportedly stolen car into trees near Bower Ponds on Wednesday. (Photo by MAMTA LULLA/Advocate staff)

One person was arrested after attempting to flee police, but drove his car into the trees by Bower Ponds.

At about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Red Deer RCMP located a suspect driving a vehicle that was reported as stolen.

According to police, when the driver saw police, he attempted to flee and drove the car into some trees by Bower Ponds.

The suspect then attempted to flee on foot, but officers, with the help of the Police Dog Services, located and arrested the suspect without incident.

Charges have not yet been laid.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter