Suspect who died after explosion in parkade unconnected to any group: RCMP

SHERWOOD PARK, Alta. — RCMP say a suspect who died after two explosions at a county office near Edmonton is not connected to any group or ideology.

The identity of the 21-year-old man has not been released and a motive remains unclear.

The two explosions happened Tuesday night in an underground parkade at a complex in Sherwood Park that houses Strathcona County civic offices, a library and a restaurant.

The building remains closed, as well as two nearby schools.

The county’s mayor, Rod Frank, says engineers have been hired to examine the structure to determine if it will be safe to re-open.

Frank also says the county will eventually review security measures at the facility.

