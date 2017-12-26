Supporters of Shiite Houthi rebels attend a rally in Sanaa, Yemen. The killing of Yemen’s ex-President Ali Abdullah Saleh by the country’s Shiite rebels on Monday, as their alliance crumbled, has thrown the nearly three-year civil war into unpredictable new chaos. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Suspected Saudi-led coalition airstrike in Yemen kills 25

SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni witnesses and security officials say a Saudi-led coalition airstrike on a crowded market has killed at least 25 people, including children.

They say Tuesday’s strike in the western province of Taiz wounded at least 30 others.

The witnesses and officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they feared retaliation or were not authorized to brief the media.

The coalition could not immediately be reached for comment.

International rights groups have accused the coalition of bombing civilian gatherings, markets, hospitals and residential areas across Yemen since the beginning of its air campaign against Iran-backed rebels, known as Houthis, in March 2015.

The stalemated war has killed more than 10,000 civilians and pushed the Arab world’s poorest country to the brink of famine.

Previous story
Pakistan says Indian forces kill 3 soldiers in Kashmir
Next story
Loud banging, foot pain, and flashes of light – my eight minutes as a dementia patient

Just Posted

Shoppers have mixed reactions to Boxing Day deals in Red Deer

Shoppers have mixed reactions to Boxing Day deals in Red Deer. Holly… Continue reading

Thousands in Nova Scotia without power

A wild winter storm knocks out power to much of Nova Scotia

Looking back at 2017 with Mayor Tara Veer

Progress and challenges for Red Deer

Red Deer Emergency Services ‘keep watch’

Red Deer Emergency Services had a busy Christmas Eve and morning between… Continue reading

Boil water advisory in place for some Red Deer residents

A boil water advisory is in effect for some parts of Red… Continue reading

Replay Red Deer Dec. 24

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Boxing Day madness begins

Get ready to shop, as some of the biggest deals of the year are to happen today

Police in Victoria investigating two bodies found on Christmas Day

An injured person was also found at the scene and taken to hospital. Authorities say the public is not at risk

A deep freeze settles in across country

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings across country

Thousands in Nova Scotia without power

A wild winter storm knocks out power to much of Nova Scotia

Extreme cold warning in effect for Red Deer

Warning issued for some parts of Southern Alberta including Ponoka, Stettler

Cold weather blamed for low turnout for Salvation Army’s Christmas meal

Those who walked into the Salvation Army in Red Deer during lunch… Continue reading

VIDEO: In Christmas message, queen honours cities hit by terror

Queen Elizabeth II addresses the Commonwealth

Seamless reinvention: Celine Dion reborn with exuberant foray into high fashion

Met Gala proved the 49-year-old performer wasn’t defeated by the events of 2016

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month