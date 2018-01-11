Suspects arrested after ramming police vehicles

Two men were arrested after ramming police vehicles while being pulled over.

On the afternoon of Dec. 28, RCMP patrolling a known crime hot spot located a station wagon with a stolen licence plate. When police tried to pull the vehicle over it collided at low speed with the police cruiser before driving off.

Damage was minimal and no one was injured. Police decided not to chase the suspect, who was known to them. He was arrested at his home later in the day.

A 40-year-old man is facing charges of failing to stop at the scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle while being pursued by police, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and failing to comply with court-imposed release conditions. He was also charged with driving without insurance or registration.

The man is next due in court on Friday.

Eight days later, a 22-year-old suspect decided to try his luck escaping a police traffic stop.

About 2 a.m. on Jan. 5, RCMP spotted a suspect driving a stole U-Haul and tried to pull it over. The driver refused to stop, ramming the police vehicle and pushing it aside before taking off.

Police soon identified the suspect and found him in a north-end hotel where he was arrested without incident. The police vehicle suffered minor damage and there were no injuries. The U-Haul was recovered.

A 22-year-old man is facing charges of failing to stop or remain at the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle while being pursued by police, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and driving while prohibited. His next court appearance is Monday.

On Dec. 30 about 4 p.m., a stolen taxicab was reported to police, who soon located it driving through north Red Deer.

Police waited until the driver parked the cab and then arrested him. A stolen credit card and identification and the merchandise purchased with it were recovered.

A 47-year-old man is facing three counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and one charge of fraud. He is next due in court on Tuesday.

A break-in at the downtown Servus branch led to a 47-year-old man’s arrest. RCMP responded to the break-in about 8 a.m. on Dec. 27. Surveillance images and a report from a citizen of a suspicious man downtown led to an arrest by 9:30 .m.

The suspect was found still holding a piece of banister broken off during the bank break-in. He is charged with break and enter and mischief under $5,000 and was due in court today.

On Dec. 28, a 34-year-old man was taken into custody after he tried to get into an apartment suite he was banned from. When police arrived, a suspect was found hiding on the roof of the apartment building.

The 34-year-old man was arrested without incident. He had a firearm and ammunition in violation of a court order and was also wanted on outstanding warrants.

A report of suspicious activity in Kentwood led to the arrest on Jan. 5 of a man accused of trying to break into a vehicle. A 29-year-old man is facing charges of mischief under $5,000 and failing to comply with court conditions.

One suspect started off the year on a bad foot when he was arrested by patrolling police, who knew he was wanted on outstanding warrants out of Blackfalds for possession of a weapon and failing to comply with probation.

The 30-year-old man was arrested about 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day and is due to appear in court on Jan. 24.



