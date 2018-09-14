RCMP have arrested and charged a 19-year-old Ponoka man with several alleged property crimes. A search of a Ponoka property Sept. 12 recovered several items including ammunition and firearms, plus a snowmobile and trailer. RCMP photo

Suspicious activity links Ponoka man to property crimes

Ponoka RCMP conduct search warrant and recover several items including firearms and ammunition

Suspicious activity earlier this week in Ponoka landed a 19-year-old resident with numerous property crime charges.

Ponoka RCMP stated Friday that a Ponoka resident has been linked to the theft of numerous items including stolen ammunition and firearms at a home in Ponoka.

With assistance from the Ponoka RCMP general investigative section, a search warrant of the home was executed Sept. 12, say police.

“During these investigations RCMP recovered several stolen high value items including a 2003 Norbert horse trailer and 2006 Dodge Ram 3500 diesel pickup truck,” states the release.

Those vehicles were stolen during a break and enter in Lacombe County, say police. That incident was reported to Blackfalds RCMP on Sept. 10.

RCMP also recovered a 2014 Forest River snowmobile trailer allegedly stolen from a property near Gull Lake.

“The search warrant led to the recovery of rifle ammunition, several stolen Alberta licence plates, and a 2015 Polaris snowmobile that was inside the above mentioned 2014 Forest River snowmobile trailer at the time it was stolen,” state RCMP.

“Two firearms stolen during the above mentioned break and enter were not recovered.”

In total the value of the items recovered is approximately $38,000.

The 19-year-old man is charged with 10 criminal code offences including break and enter, theft, possession of property obtained by crime, mischief, and failing to comply with a court order.

He was released with conditions to appear at in Ponoka Provincial Court on Oct. 5, 2018.

If you have information about this incident, call the Ponoka RCMP at (403) 783-4472 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Help shape the future of arts and culture in Red Deer
Next story
Red Deer – Mountain View MP named deputy shadow minister for agriculture and agri-food

Just Posted

WATCH: Dragonfly Centre for children’s healing opens in Red Deer

More than 500 traumatized children will be treated annually

Red Deer RCMP releases latest photo radar locations

Red Deer RCMP released photo radar locations for the rest of this… Continue reading

Lacombe-Ponoka UCP candidates discuss the issues at public forum

Thalia Hibbs, Ron Orr remain in race for UCP party constituency

Red Deer area MPs say tariffs hurting Central Alberta businesses

The tariff war between U.S. and Canada is hurting Central Alberta businesses.… Continue reading

Rural homelessness initiative launched in Central Alberta

Lacombe FCSS part of Alberta Homeless Estimation Project

Updated: RDC president Joel Ward to retire

Ward will stay on through the school year to help with transition to new president

Ottawa putting up $117M to restore land link to Hudson Bay town of Churchill

WINNIPEG — The federal government is putting up $117 million to restore… Continue reading

Through the legs: Coric’s ‘tweener’ draws bows at Davis Cup

ZADAR, Croatia — Borna Coric pulled off a through-the-legs lob shot winner… Continue reading

The Latest: Feds: Hunker down until Florence passes

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Latest on Hurricane Florence (all times local): 10… Continue reading

As Trump threatens election meddlers, Russia says ‘so what?’

PARIS — President Donald Trump is finally making moves against foreign election… Continue reading

Officials work to pinpoint cause of ‘Armageddon’-like blasts

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Investigators were working Friday to pinpoint the cause of… Continue reading

Ont. Tories to hold Saturday sitting to speed up passage of Toronto council bill

TORONTO — Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government will hold a rare Saturday sitting… Continue reading

Boss revenge, self-colonoscopy studies win 2018 Ig Nobels

BOSTON — Anyone who’s ever been so furious with their boss that… Continue reading

Suspect in Toronto van attack that left 10 people dead to appear in court

TORONTO — The man accused of driving a van down a busy… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month