Suspicious vehicle leads to arrest of two parole violators in Central Alberta

Blackfalds RCMP arrested two men Tuesday when police were notified of a suspicious vehicle in Red Deer County.

An investigation revealed the vehicle in the Poplar Ridge area was stolen. Two men were arrested and found to be wanted on Canada-wide warrants for parole violations.

Both men have been charged with numerous charges and were remanded into custody, pending future court appearances.

One of the men faces 21 charges, including possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of break and enter tools, among others.

The second man faces 12 charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and under, possession of break and enter tools, and driving while unauthorized.



