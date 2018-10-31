Suspicious vehicle leads to arrest of two parole violators in Central Alberta

Blackfalds RCMP arrested two men Tuesday when police were notified of a suspicious vehicle in Red Deer County.

An investigation revealed the vehicle in the Poplar Ridge area was stolen. Two men were arrested and found to be wanted on Canada-wide warrants for parole violations.

Both men have been charged with numerous charges and were remanded into custody, pending future court appearances.

One of the men faces 21 charges, including possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of break and enter tools, among others.

The second man faces 12 charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and under, possession of break and enter tools, and driving while unauthorized.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer College students happy with tuition cap
Next story
Feds say help will come for remote, Indigenous communities without buses

Just Posted

Red Deer College students happy with tuition cap

“Absolutely student-friendly”

Mountie bear sprayed during struggle with suspect

A 22-year-old man is facing more than 40 charges in connection with incidents over last week

What kind of arts and culture facility will best meet Red Deer’s needs?

Public survey results will be shared with the public on Dec. 6

Lacombe County farm family donates land for public natural area

Frank and Rose Kuhnen donated 65 acres on Red Deer River near Alix

Red Deer County recreation grant to Innisfail gets big boost

Recreation grant compensates Innisfail for county residents using its facilities

VIDEO: Rebels forward Brandon Hagel inks deal with Blackhawks

After a red-hot start to the WHL season, Red Deer Rebels forward… Continue reading

Murdered B.C. girl’s mom gets interpreter but group questions why she had to ask

VANCOUVER — The mother of a 13-year-old girl found murdered in Burnaby,… Continue reading

Ottawa argues one province’s failure to bring in a carbon tax will harm others

REGINA — The federal government argues it has jurisdiction to impose a… Continue reading

B.C. looks to prescribed burns to fight wildfires, regenerate ecosystems

VICTORIA — British Columbia’s government says it supports starting its own fires… Continue reading

Second Royal Canadian Navy ship hit by fire while deployed off Europe

HALIFAX — For the second time in four days, a Royal Canadian… Continue reading

‘Lady Chatterley’ copy from famous trial sells for $72,000

LONDON — A paperback copy of “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” used by the… Continue reading

Air Canada Q3 profit down from a year ago, operating revenue up 11 per cent

MONTREAL — Air Canada saw its third-quarter profit drop compared with a… Continue reading

Torstar reports $18.8M Q3 loss, revenue falls 13 per cent to $126.4M

TORONTO — Torstar Corp. reported a loss of $18.8 million in its… Continue reading

TransAlta reports $86M Q3 loss compared with $27M loss a year ago

CALGARY — TransAlta Corp. reported a loss of $86 million in its… Continue reading

Most Read