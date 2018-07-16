Updated: SUV smashes through fences and deck in Anders

Driver taken to hospital after SUV veered off 30th Avenue into Anders

An out-of-control SUV veered off 30th Avenue and smashed through fences and a deck before coming to rest in Anders shortly around 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Eyewitness Drew Hagerman said he could see that there was something wrong with the driver before his northbound SUV acclerated and swerved off 30th Avenue, jumped the median, mounted a berm and crashed through backyard fences before slamming into a deck on Anderson Close.

“The male occupant started to have medical issues,” said Hagerman, who works in the oilfield and has taken a number of first aid-type courses. “He was convulsing. I could see him through the rear window of his vehicle.

“At first I thought he was laughing at something he (heard) on the radio but then his head lolled against the driver’s side window.

“That’s when the vehicle accelerated and jumped into the residential area.

The driver was taken to hospital. His condition is not known.

Pieces of fence were strewn about, raspberry bushes flattened and a tree sheared off at its roots in the backyard of Lynn Calvert that the SUV crossed before hitting the neighbour’s deck.

“I wasn’t on the phone about 12:30 p.m. I heard a crash. I actually thought it was thunder.

“Then I thought it can’t be because it’s too nice out today.

“I came out here and I was trying to rationalize and get my head around what happened. I initially thought the house next door had a gas leak and exploded.

“There was a tree toppled over. My fence was like it had exploded and then when I saw people running down the alley and into our yard I knew something more had happened.”

That’s when she saw the burgundy SUV lodged under the neighbour’s deck.

“I could hear (the driver) moaning and several people were attending to him so I just called 911 and explained the situation.”

A witness told her that the vehicle cut him off on 30th Avenue before running over the media and hitting the berm, at which point he lost sight of the runaway vehicle.

That witness stayed to see if there was anything he could to help, she said.



pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter