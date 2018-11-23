Switching to Red Deer municipal police force would likely come at a cost

Making a switch from the RCMP to a municipal police force would not come cheap.

That was the conclusion in 2011, the last time Red Deer city council took a hard look at how the community is policed.

Start-up costs for a city-run police department were estimated then at between $4.6 million and $7.5 million. Annual operating costs would come in $4 million higher than what the city was paying through its RCMP contract, concludes the report.

Based on 2009 numbers, the cost of a municipal force of 158 officers was estimated at about $25 million compared with $21 million for the RCMP. City council approved 10 new officers last January, which will boost the force to 170 officers.

Red Deer city council recently set the parameters for a policing review expected to take at least a year to complete.

Consultants will look at what going to a municipal, regional or some sort of hybrid police force would cost and how each would operate.

In supporting the review, Mayor Tara Veer and several councillors pointed out that public safety remains the top issue for many residents.

Red Deer County Mayor Jim Wood said he is aware the city is looking at policing models, but his municipality has not been asked for its input at this point.

Whatever direction the city ends up going, it can count on county support, he said.

“I believe the city and the county will continue to work well together with whatever option they choose.”

Given the magnitude of the public safety issue, and the numerous issues involved, Wood said he hopes the policing review takes an in-depth look at crime and policing.

“I just hope that it is encompassing enough that it takes a look at all of the factors, including why the crime is there.

“I think all of these things have to dig deep enough, or the problem is never going to get solved.”

The 2011 Red Deer study pointed out that among the disadvantages of an RCMP force are turnover rates that reduce the amount of community knowledge officers have.

On the plus side, the city does not have to worry about the responsibility and cost of overseeing the Mounties, a job handled by higher ups.

A municipal force would have a better sense of the community, although it may come at a cost, suggests the study.

“The permanence of staff permits a greater knowledge of local issues; however, in a small department, reduced turnover does create a risk of stagnancy amongst personnel and the attendant need to provide motivation.”

Alberta has municipal police forces in Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Lacombe and Taber, and one regional police force, the Lethbridge Regional Police Service, which serves that city and the nearby community of Coaldale.

The city council in Surrey, B.C., voted unanimously earlier this month to terminate its RCMP contract and build a municipal force. The mayor estimated the switch would take two years and cost $120 million.

The last time a community dropped its Mounties was in 2000, when Cape Breton, N.S., made the move. Abbotsford, B.C., said goodbye to its Mounties in 1995, when it amalgamated with Matsqui and formed the Abbotsford Police Department. A small Prince Edward Island town made the move in the early 1990s.

One of the reasons communities have been reluctant to give up their Mounties is the federal government’s agreement to cover 10 per cent of costs.



