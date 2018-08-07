(Advocate staff file photo)

Sylvan Lake and Eckville under extended heat warning

Environment Canada issued the extended warning Tuesday morning.

It’s a hot one out there, and expect the temperatures to remain high until the weekend, at least.

With the very high temperatures, Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Eckville and Sylvan Lake. In fact, nearly half the province is experiencing the same heat wave.

Meteorologists at Environment Canada are saying temperatures the week of Aug 7 will have a day time high of at least 29C, with an over night low of only 14C.

Environment Canada says Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week, with a day time high of 29C.

“…daytime highs are expected to be in the low to mid 30s for the remainder of the week,” a press release from Environment Canada states.

With the oppressive heat, residents are warned to “take it easy” and to stay out of the heat whenever possible. High temperatures, especially those expected for long periods of time, bring the risk of heat stroke and exhaustion.

Residents of and visitors are advised to take precautions to protect themselves, their families and their neighbours:

  • Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.
  • Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time indoors at cooled buildings (including malls or indoor pools).
  • Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.
  • Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time.

Alberta Health Services also strongly recommends residents and visitors wear sunscreen of at least SPF 30, a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses and also light coloured, long-sleeved shirts and pants.

Symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion include: high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.

Children, seniors, individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated are considered to be those who are at the greatest risk of heat stroke or exhaustion.

Medical attention should be sought if a person experiences any of the above symptoms.

While waiting for medical attention Alberta Health Services recommends the following be done:

  • move the individual to a shaded area
  • remove his or her outer clothing and shoes
  • wrap the person in a wet towel until medical care is being provided.

Temperatures are expected to rise to around 36C this week, according to Environment Canada.

Most Read

