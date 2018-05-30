Beach-goers will have to enjoy Sylvan Lake this summer without smoking. (Advocate file photo).

Sylvan Lake bans all kinds of smoking on the beach and in parks

Tobacco, cannabis, vaping, hookahs — all not allowed

Lazy summer days along Sylvan Lake could prove challenging for smokers, following a municipal ban on all forms of smoking in the park.

That means no more cigarettes, hookahs, pipes, electronic cigarettes, medicinal marijuana or “any lighted smoking implement designed to burn or heat tobacco, cannabis or any other weed of substance.”

Once the revised bylaw begins being enforced on July 1 — after a “educational” period in which signage is erected — fines for individuals caught smoking start at $250, and rise to $500 and $1,000 for a second and third offence.

With the imminent legalization of recreational cannabis use this summer, the Town of Sylvan Lake sought public feedback on its smoking bylaw. And many people called for a total ban in public places frequented by children.

The town’s communications officer Joanne Gaudet said it’s clear from research that second-hand smoke damages health, so it makes sense to eliminate children’s risk of exposure.

The revised bylaw passed by town council on Monday bans all forms of smoking in parks, playgrounds, school properties, child care facility properties, sports fields, skate and bike parks, outdoor theatres, outdoor pools and splash pads.

As well, outdoor smokers must now stay 5 metres away from public entrances or exits, an increase from a previous 3 metres.

As the town recently took control of Sylvan Lake’s beach from the province, council felt it timely to reconsider smoking rules, said Gaudet. There’s also growing concern about the popularity of “herbals” and e-cigarettes, which produce yet untested smoke or vapour.

And there’s a sanitary aspect to the bylaw change. Last fall, 8,600 cigarette butts were picked up during a shoreline cleanup. A smaller spring cleanup turned up 700 cigarette butts — which Gaudet found shocking. “You wouldn’t think… there was only one or two weekends of heat last winter.”

Some town councillors brought up enforcement concerns. Gaudet said bylaw officers will be out observing the crowds. ”We’re kind of at the wait-and-see stage.”

She hopes signage will deter people from smoking at the beach or in other city parks, schools and recreational properties.

Sylvan Lake must still deal with recreational marijuana smoking, which remains illegal until federal laws are passed. This issue will be covered in a separate bylaw.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lane closures on Red Deer’s 67 Street this weekend
Next story
If you’re buying Trans Mountain, where’s your backing for Energy East: Raitt

Just Posted

Updated: Alberta’s economy still hot: Economic Development and Trade Minister

Deron Bilous says jobs, manufacturing and exports are up

John Dolliver Memorial Truck and Car Show returns in June

Raising money for scholarship program

First-year Bentley teacher honoured for her commitment to education

When Brittni Turner interviewed for a teaching job at Bentley School, its… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake bans all kinds of smoking on the beach and in parks

Tobacco, cannabis, vaping, hookahs — all not allowed

Updated: Canadian Pacific Rail reaches agreement with Teamsters to end strike

Strike ended only hours after it began

UPDATED: Cultures celebrated at St. Joseph High School

First annual Cultural Street Fair at Red Deer school

Canadian shippers relieved after CP Rail reaches deal with train crews

MONTREAL — Canadian shippers breathed a collective sigh of relief Wednesday after… Continue reading

If you’re buying Trans Mountain, where’s your backing for Energy East: Raitt

OTTAWA — The federal Conservatives say if the Liberals are willing to… Continue reading

Red Deer cell phone store robbed

Police searching for three male suspects

Stettler Mounties warn of “roaming paving” scam

A paving scam has returned to the Stettler area and police warn… Continue reading

WestJet expecting delays after computer system outage, advise arriving early

CALGARY — WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it’s experiencing a computer system outage… Continue reading

Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold at 1.25 per cent

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate target… Continue reading

Commuter chaos avoided despite strike by CP Rail train conductors

MONTREAL — Canada’s three largest cities avoided commuter chaos this morning after… Continue reading

Walmart offers employees new perk: cheap access to college

NEW YORK — Walmart is offering its employees a new perk: affordable… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month