Sylvan Lake cannabis bylaws receive mixed reaction at open house

Liam Osmond fills out a feedback form on the Town of Sylvan Lake’s proposed cannabis-related bylaws at the Seniors Activity Centre in the NexSource Centre Wednesday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Proposed cannabis bylaws in Sylvan Lake received a mixed reaction.

The town hosted an open house at the NexSource Centre Wednesday to get feedback on proposed rules for cannabis retail businesses and for public consumption.

Sylvan Lake’s Liam Osmond has been a medical cannabis user for several years. One of the town’s proposed rules prevents people from smoking near playgrounds, which is something Osmond disagrees with.

“I have a number of young nieces and nephews and they’re favourite thing to do when they come visit is go on the playgrounds and I have to regularly use.

“It would severely restrict what I could do with them here in town,” Osmond said.

Mary Coghill, owner of Puffin Awesome Smoke Shop in Sylvan Lake, said cannabis shouldn’t be smoked near parks.

“I’m very much against people using it in public,” she said. ” I don’t want to see people walking down the street with it in their hand. I don’t like seeing people smoke cigarettes and toss their butts to the ground, so I don’t want to see that either.”

“It’s about respect for other people. You have to have respect for others in the community,” she said.

Coghill said all the rules for public consumption and cannabis retail businesses aren’t “quite clear yet.”

Sylvan Lake’s Stuart Robinson said he wants cannabis to be banned in all public places.

“I don’t want the smell. Mary’s friend mentioned earlier that her daughter has allergies and that’s something I never thought of – some people have severe allergies,” Robinson said.

The town did a pretty good job with the proposed bylaws, Robinson added.

Robinson and Coghill are both medical cannabis users.

Mayor Sean McIntyre said Wednesday’s open house was about educating the public on provincial and national regulations, and getting residents’ opinions on the proposed bylaws.

“The response has been about as diverse as our population,” McIntyre said. “There are a lot of people with a lot of different views and we want to get that information from them before we make any decisions.”

Prior to the open house, about 800 people completed an online survey, which helped the town form the proposed rules and regulations.

For more information, visit www.sylvanlake.ca/cannabis.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

Mary Coghill, owner of Puffin Awesome Smoke Shop in Sylvan Lake, and Stuart Robinson give feedback on the Town of Sylvan Lake’s proposed cannabis-related bylaws at the Seniors Activity Centre in the NexSource Centre Wednesday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)