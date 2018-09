Sylvan Lake Underwater and Shoreline Cleanup for Sunday was cancelled. (File photo by BLACK PRESS)

Sylvan Lake Underwater and Shoreline Cleanup scheduled for Sunday was cancelled due to the weather.

The cleanup was scheduled for Sept. 23. No details were available on whether the event would be rescheduled.

Each year during the cleanup divers, paddlers and people on the shore clean up garbage in Sylvan Lake.

The event is part of The Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup, a national conservation initiative.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter