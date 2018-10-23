Beach goers enjoy the sand along Lakeshore Drive in Sylvan Lake. The town is considering banning charcoal barbecues and restricting the size of tents. (Red Deer Advocate file photo)

Sylvan Lake considering banning charcoal barbecues in lakefront parks

Town council wants more information on concerns about charcoal barbecues and over-sized tents

Charcoal barbecues and giant tents could be banned from Sylvan Lake’s most popular parks.

The town has fielded calls about groups toting large tents and taking up big swaths of park space. There have also been complaints about garbage and hot coals being left behind after large gatherings.

Staff proposed to town council this week that charcoal barbecues be prohibited and tent sizes restricted for next beach season.

However, council wanted to know how big a problem barbecues and tents are before bringing in new regulations, said town communications officer Joanne Gaudet.

“The overall direction was to put more evidence forward, so that an informed decision can be made,” said Gaudet.

Gaudet said the town may opt to take the issue to the public through an online poll, open house or simply a request for comment. That has yet to be decided.

Currently, there are no restrictions on barbecues or tents within the lakefront parks. But it is becoming an issue.

“Due to the high number of park users during the summer months, tents and barbecues have created some additional operational challenges and potential safety concerns,” says a report to council.

While banning charcoal barbecues and turning the existing hot coal disposal bins into used propane tank bins was staff’s recommendation, alternatives are proposed. Charcoal barbecues could be restricted to the three picnic shelters and two dozen picnic tables.

The down side is town staff will still have to contend with emptying hot coal bins.

Staff recommend that shade tents be restricted to 1.5 metres in height, width and depth. Umbrellas would be limited to 2.4 metres in diameter and 2.3 metres high. Larger tents would be allowed, but only for special events and a permit would be required.

Tents do not seem to be a big problem, staff concede. Only two complaints about the size and number of tents were received this year.

Staff are expected to see what other communities are doing, although there are not a lot of close matches to Sylvan Lake.

“We are kind of unique in that we have so many people coming to an urban setting,” said Gaudet.

Sylvan Lake gets upwards of a million visitors a year.

Health and fire officials may also be approached for input.


