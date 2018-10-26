Sylvan Lake council imposes new borrowing limits

Big projects like the $38-million NexSource Centre have increased debt in Sylvan Lake. Town council recently passed a new policy limiting how much can be borrowed. Red Deer Advocate file photo

Sylvan Lake’s debt has been rising as infrastructure needs are met in the fast-growing town.

To ensure the future financial footing remains solid, town council approved a self-imposed debit limit this week.

The new policy prohibits borrowing more than 70 per cent of the maximum allowed under provincial regulations. So far, the town has borrowed just over half of the $50 million permitted.

Debt limits are based on a formula that allows borrowing up to 1.5 times the previous year’s revenues. Provincial government permission is needed to extend that.

Debt has crept up in recent years as major projects were built, including the $38-million NexSource Centre and a new fire hall.

More big-ticket projects are already in the works that will require borrowing. The town approved a bylaw in March to borrow up to $10 million for a new water reservoir to provide enough storage to support a community of 30,000.

About 30 per cent of the project’s cost will be covered by the province and the rest will be recovered as land is developed. However, to get the project going, Sylvan Lake will upfront the cost.

Also pencilled into the 10-year capital plan is about $15 million over 2022-2023 for a new field house.

If all of the 10-year plan projects go ahead, the town would be at about 67 per cent of the maximum allowed by the province.

Town communications officer Joanne Gaudet said the policy is all about creating a fiscally responsible and sustainable community.

“I think we’re just looking ahead and managing the debt limit based on our unique, localized needs,” said Gaudet.

“It’s just an indication of our commitment to sound fiscal planning and transparency.”

Municipal debt limits recently became an issue in Canmore, which would be faced with borrowing about $66 million for an athlete’s village as part of a 2026 Calgary Winter Olympics and Paralympics bid. That would push the town’s debt far beyond its $87-million limit.

The debt limit has come up in City of Red Deer as well. Council is expected to take a look at its debt limit of 75 per cent during this year’s budget talks.



pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com

