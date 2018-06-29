Sylvan Lake doctor accused of making child porn

A doctor who has practiced in Sylvan Lake for almost 30 years is accused of making child porn and making arrangements to commit sexual offences against a child.

Dr. Fred Janke, 62, was arrested on Thursday with the help of the Edmonton Police Service following a joint investigation between the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit and the Victoria Police Department.

Janke has been charged with making arrangements to commit sexual offences against a child, making child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

More to come.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
