Sylvan Lake father charged with sexual exploitation

ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation team has charged a Sylvan Lake father with sexual exploitation. (File photo by Advocate staff)

A Sylvan Lake father was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation against a girl younger than four after an investigation by ALERT’s Southern Alberta Internet Child Exploitation team.

The child was allegedly being sexually offended by her father.

The 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, two counts of possession of child pornography, making child pornography, and distributing child pornography.

The name of the suspect is not being released to protect the identity of the victim.

The investigation was related to a social media user possessing child pornography.

Sgt. Troy Hadland, a member of the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit, said Google detected the image and linked it back to Canada.

“In the U.S. they report child porn they come across to the United States National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children. Once they determined it happened in Canada, by way of the IP address, they get a hold of our National Child Exploitation Co-ordination Centre in Ottawa,” said Hadland.

“From there they determined the geographical location of the IP address and this one came back to Sylvan Lake.”

He said Google reported it July 6 and a search warrant was conducted in Sylvan Lake on July 19.

The suspect will appear in Red Deer provincial court on August 2.

Anyone with information about the investigation, or any cases related to child sexual exploitation, is encouraged to come contact police or cybertip.ca.



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter