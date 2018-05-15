Sylvan Lake gets $101,300 federal grant

Money will be used for Sylvan Lake Sustainable Waterfront Redevelopment Plan

Sylvan Lake’s waterfront redevelopment ambitions got a $101,300 boost this week.

The town’s project was among 50 initiatives that split $3 million in funding, announced by federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities on Monday.

Sylvan Lake has already begun gathering public input for its Sylvan Lake Sustainable Waterfront Redevelopment Plan.

Through an initiative the town is calling ReImagine Sylvan Lake, a new vision for the waterfront area is being developed. The project was given a big boost when the province turned over Sylvan Lake Provincial Park to the town earlier this year.

The park and the site of the former Wild Rapid Waterslides, which the town purchased, are expected to be developed into a seamless waterfront recreation area.

Money was doled out through the $50-million Municipal Asset Management Program and the $625-million Green Municipal Fund. The federal government funds the programs, which are delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter