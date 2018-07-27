Sylvan Lake man accused of $2.6 million fraud

Following an investigation that took almost five years, a Sylvan Lake man is accused of a $2.6 million fraud.

The 53-year-old man is accused of misrepresenting and advertising a revolutionary fracking product. The product attracted numerous investors and led to lucrative financial gains.

Blackfalds RCMP said many people were enticed to invest in his company, and investors lost more than $2.6 million.

“Generally investment frauds are very complex,” said Const. Bill Lewadniuk, adding it involves significant knowledge in how corporations and banking systems work.

“And in this one it invovled knowing how corporate share structures work.”

According to police, the offences occurred between Dec. 5, 2007 and Feb. 28, 2013 in Lacombe. The allegations involve two numbered companies (1518869 Alberta Ltd. and 1367158 Alberta Ltd.) and N.E.X.T. Legacy Technologies Ltd.

Blackfalds RCMP started their investigation in September 2013. Four months ago, Lewadniuk, with the Red Deer RCMP Financial Crimes Unit joined the investigation.

“The investigation did take quite a while,” said Lewadniuk, adding he was brought in to review the file and determine the direction of the investigation.

“Because I have additional training, some of the stuff made sense to me in a different way. So we were able to compile the information from the previous investigations together and bring it to the special Crown from the Economic Crimes Unit out of Calgary for the prosecution of this case.”

Lewadniuk described the fraud as very elaborate.

“We hope this successful outcome brings a sense of closure to the multitude of victims affected by this crime.”

Dane Michael Skinner is charged with two counts of uttering threats, laundering proceeds of crime and fraud. He has been released from custody and will appear in Red Deer provincial court on Aug. 8.



mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter