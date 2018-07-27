Sylvan Lake man arrested after allegedly using fraudulent documents

A Sylvan Lake man was arrested after allegedly trying to buy a vehicle using fraudulent documents.

The alleged incident happened at an Edmonton car dealership this past Saturday.

Sylvan Lake RCMP then executed a search warrant at a residence, where numerous items commonly used for producing and forging credit cards, including printers, laminating devices, black credit cards and a series of credit card numbers.

Numerous other stolen government identifications and identity documents were also located.

The 42-year-old man is charged with unlawful possession of a device used to forge or falsify credit cards, five counts of unlawful possession of stolen credit cards, five counts of unlawful possession of identity documents, breaching probation and failing to comply with recognizance.

Police say the man is known from past similar offences. He will appear in Red Deer Provincial Court Monday.



