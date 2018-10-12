Photo from Pixabay

Sylvan Lake opens door to handicapped-accessible taxis

Sylvan Lake cab companies did not have any handicapped-accessible vehicles available

Sylvan Lake town council wasted little time addressing a handicapped-accessible cab shortage.

Only recently, residents brought it to the town’s attention that none of the 12 taxis operated by two local cab companies have handicapped-accessible vehicles.

Red Deer taxi companies have them but under town bylaws out-of-town companies can only drop off customers not pick them up.

After confirming with local taxi companies that buying expensive handicapped accessible vehicles were not in their business plans, town staff proposed a compromise.

The Vehicle for Hire Bylaw was amended by council this week to allow taxi companies with handicapped accessible vehicles to pick up fares in Sylvan Lake.

“This doesn’t change anything for any other form of vehicle for hire, except for those that are equipped with handicapped-accessible technology,” said town communications officer Joanne Gaudet.

Gaudet said it was an important issue and council reacted quickly when the town got wind of the problem.

“We basically the made the turnaround in under a week,” she said. “This is in direct response to the public.”

Sylvan Lake also has a taxi voucher program through Family and Community Support Services. Residents in need can apply for financial help for transportation.

“Part of our vision is being a well-connected community,” said Gaudet.


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Updated: Stettler County declares agricultural disaster
Next story
Canyon Ski Resort aiming to open Nov. 10

Just Posted

Canyon Ski Resort aiming to open Nov. 10

The finishing touches are being put on Canyon Ski Resort trails just… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake opens door to handicapped-accessible taxis

Sylvan Lake cab companies did not have any handicapped-accessible vehicles available

New Medicine River Wildlife Centre hospital is slowly coming together

The project’s completion will depend on one last fundraiser and a matching grant

Alberta Agriculture considers crop insurance tweaks if necessary

Crop insurance claims process could be sped up if necessary, says Agriculture Minister

Red Deer Wave of Light to honour babies who died in pregnancy, delivery or infancy

Having three children die before birth is the toughest thing Jenn Hamborg… Continue reading

Millions announced to upgrade Dickson Dam

Spillways to be upgraded for better flood protection

British designers made Eugenie’s wedding dress

LONDON — Princess Eugenie wore a gown designed by Peter Pilotto and… Continue reading

Manhattan DA drops part of Weinstein case

New York City prosecutors abandoned part of their sexual assault case against… Continue reading

Global business leaders suspend ties with Saudi Arabia

LONDON — Global business leaders are reassessing their ties with Saudi Arabia,… Continue reading

Final report released on Air Canada near miss at San Francisco airport

Safety officials say a near collision of airliners in San Francisco last… Continue reading

Be careful: Heading abroad in the legal cannabis era could harsh your buzz

OTTAWA — “No cannabis at border crossings.” The signs posted on the… Continue reading

Freeland announces new Canadian consul general posts for Detroit, Los Angeles

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has filled two new senior… Continue reading

Once vowing not to record anymore, Elvis Costello is back

NEW YORK — Besides the fact that he’s still here, Elvis Costello’s… Continue reading

UK Time’s Up fund gives $1.3 million to women’s groups

LONDON — A fund set up by British celebrities as part of… Continue reading

Most Read