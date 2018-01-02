Are you ready to take the plunge? Pre-registrations are now being taken for next month’s Polar Bear Dip into Sylvan Lake. (Contributed image).

Sylvan Lake opens pre-registration for the Polar Bear Dip

Are you gutsy enough to take the plunge?

Those brave enough to take a freezing plunge into Sylvan Lake in February can sign up for the Polar Bear Dip.

Applications are now open for up to 50 dippers from across the province to jump into a hole cut in the ice on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Pre-registration is available on the town’s website, www.sylvanlake.ca, or in person at the NexSource Centre. The cost for taking that icy plunge is $22, as well as a minimum donation of $100 to go towards local charities.

Last year, dippers raised more than $30,000 for non-profits. This year’s goal is to top that amount by getting charitable donors or pledge sponsors.

The annual Polar Bear Dip will be part of a Family Day weekend of events in Sylvan Lake that also includes a Feb. 17 Family Fun event on the east side of the pier.

On Monday, Feb. 19, the fun will move indoors to the NexSource Centre with various drop-in activities.

Previous story
Car sinks in Montreal river; nobody found inside
Next story
House demolished after falling into Nova Scotia sinkhole as family slept

Just Posted

Speaker series brings ghost towns to Red Deer Museum

Stories by Innisfail author Johnnie Bachusky

Get set for Penhold’s Winter Carnival

Family event is on Saturday, Jan. 14

Sylvan Lake opens pre-registration for the Polar Bear Dip

Are you gutsy enough to take the plunge?

Clearwater County puts administration building project on hold

County council wants to explore other all options for easing crowded municipal buildings

Clearwater County looking to improve Internet service

Better Internet and cellphone service seen as crucial for economic development

Reader photo: Icy explosion

Jason Zackowski of Red Deer snaps an interesting photo

Arctic cold causes problems for waterfowl, boats

INDIANAPOLIS — The Latest on the dangerously cold temperatures gripping much of… Continue reading

Central Alberta Humane Society cared for 700 cats in 2017

With an intake of 700 cats in 2017 — a 20 per… Continue reading

12 killed in Costa Rica plane crash

10 U.S. citizens including families from Florida, NY die in Costa Rica plane crash

Authorities investigating what led to deadly Colorado shooting

Four deputies were wounded and one killed in Colorado attack

Regulations to protect killer whales working

Study finds U.S. regulations to protect killer whales near B.C. coast effective

Halifax takes the plunge despite bitter cold

Halifax kicks off New Year’s Day polar bear dips in spite of extreme cold

Gathering held for Kelowna murder victims

Family, friends and colleagues gather in Kelowna for ceremony to honour murdered mother and girls

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month