Sylvan Lake opens pre-registration for the Polar Bear Dip

Are you gutsy enough to take the plunge?

Are you ready to take the plunge? Pre-registrations are now being taken for next month’s Polar Bear Dip into Sylvan Lake. (Contributed image).

Those brave enough to take a freezing plunge into Sylvan Lake in February can sign up for the Polar Bear Dip.

Applications are now open for up to 50 dippers from across the province to jump into a hole cut in the ice on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Pre-registration is available on the town’s website, www.sylvanlake.ca, or in person at the NexSource Centre. The cost for taking that icy plunge is $22, as well as a minimum donation of $100 to go towards local charities.

Last year, dippers raised more than $30,000 for non-profits. This year’s goal is to top that amount by getting charitable donors or pledge sponsors.

The annual Polar Bear Dip will be part of a Family Day weekend of events in Sylvan Lake that also includes a Feb. 17 Family Fun event on the east side of the pier.

On Monday, Feb. 19, the fun will move indoors to the NexSource Centre with various drop-in activities.