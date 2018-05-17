Sylvan Lake plans for climate change

Sylvan Lake among Alberta municiplaities to adopt a Climate Resilience Express Action Plan

Flooding and wind storms could occur more frequently as the climate changes, says an action plan developed for Sylvan Lake.

Last year, Town of Sylvan Lake was one of seven Alberta communities to develop a Climate Resilience Express Action Plan through a program funded by the federal and provincial governments and not-for-profit organizations.

Weather data shows that it is getting warmer in Central Alberta, and Sylvan Lake specifically. Records from 10 climate stations were averaged together and indicated that mean temperatures have risen 1.5 C from 1917 to 2016 in the area. Over the last 50 years, the warming rate has been speeding up.

As temperatures continue to rise, the area can expected to see more severe weather events. Longer, drier summers and warmer winters with more snow are projected.

Through workshops and other input 15 climate-related risks were identified for Sylvan Lake. Four were identified as requiring immediate action: windstorms, shoreline erosion and wildlife habitat stress, increased water temperatures and reduced water availability and overland flooding.

Town communications officer Joanne Gaudet said the plan provides a useful overview of climate change issues and will mesh well with other planning work.

The municipality has identified issues such as shoreline erosion and water quality in other plans and is already taking action. To improve environmental sustainability, rain barrel and toilet rebate programs are already in place and a compost program has just been launched.

“We’ve done our environmental master plan so we’ve identified all of our local assets and we’re aware of potential risks.

“It’s not like this is breaking news. It’s just a nice founding document for all of our future developments and projects moving forward to consider.”

A municipal sustainability plan is in the works that will address many of the issues identified in the resiliency project.

“Something like this resiliency plan is kind of driver to the (municipal sustainability plan).”

The action plan adopted by Sylvan Lake includes a number of measures in recognition of the challenges ahead. They include more monitoring of the lake, providing incentives to improve water conservation and developing a regional water supply system.

To address overland flooding, the plan suggests making landowners more aware of how to manage stormwater and to do more watershed management planning.

Given the danger of windstorms, more boater safety education is proposed along with a public alert system for lake users, perhaps using the lighthouse.

To limit shoreline erosion, more environmental reserves could be created along the edges of the lake and more done to make landowners and municipalities aware of the best wetland and shoreline management practices.

Not all of climate changes predicted impacts are negative, says the report. Warmer summers and winters could boost tourism.


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter executive director steps down
Next story
Red Deer business owners charged for fire that injured three people

Just Posted

Red Deer business owners charged for fire that injured three people

The Lazer Wash owners pleaded guilty in court resulting in a $30,000 fine

WATCH: Red Deer Victims’ Services welcomes a new therapy dog

Harley will help calm victims of crime

Sylvan Lake plans for climate change

Sylvan Lake among Alberta municiplaities to adopt a Climate Resilience Express Action Plan

Red Deer dessert fundraiser a ‘sweet success’

Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre raised $185,000

Alberta passes bill that could cut oil to B.C. in Trans Mountain pipeline fight

THE CANADIAN PRESS EDMONTON — Alberta has passed landmark legislation giving it… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer Victims’ Services welcomes a new therapy dog

Harley will help calm victims of crime

Summer workshop series at Red Deer College taps into people’s creative side

A wide range of workshops offered at Red Deer College this summer… Continue reading

Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter executive director steps down

Ian Wheeliker will finish with CAWES May 31

Golden Knights ground Jets 4-2 for series lead in NHL Western Conference final

LAS VEGAS — James Neal’s goal and assist paced the Vegas Golden… Continue reading

United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

EDMONTON — Alberta United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney is standing by his… Continue reading

Walmart beats all around, with online sales rebounding

NEW YORK — Walmart is reporting better-than-expected profit and revenue for the… Continue reading

CPP Fund posts 11.6% return thanks partly to last year’s stock markets surge

TORONTO — Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says the main fund it… Continue reading

Celebrities bring awareness to mental health issues

NEW YORK — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has discussed his battle with… Continue reading

Miss America taps women for leadership spots

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The Miss America Organization is putting women in… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month