Sylvan Lake presents waterfront concept

Fountains, an amphitheatre, zip line and lagoon-like beach area are among ideas pitched for a revamped Sylvan Lake waterfront.

A concept plan developed after gathering public feedback and undertaking community design workshops was unveiled at an open house last week, and it suggests numerous upgrades to the lakefront area.

One proposal would see a pedestrian bridge created connecting the pier with the former Wild Rapids Waterslides site, creating a semi-enclosed lagoon with boat mooring spots north of the Chateau Suites development at the foot of Centennial (50th) Street.

Sylvan Lake launched an initiative called ReImagine earlier this year after the former Sylvan Lake Provincial Park was officially turned over to the town. Public input and design concepts will be pulled together into the Sustainable Waterfront Area Redevelopment Plan.

“It is a 20-year vision,” said town spokeswoman Joanne Gaudet. “It’s all technically feasible.

“We haven’t assigned a cost. That’s not the role of an area redevelopment plan.”

Other ideas include an outdoor plaza, an extension to the existing pier, setting aside space for a year-round market and a winter ice rink. Further east along Sylvan Lake Park, formal trail development, additional public washroom and an off-shore mooring field for pleasure boats are proposed.

Expansion of the existing boat launch to the west of Chateau Suites and improvements to the many alleys near the lakefront to turn them into pedestrian-friendly draws are other ideas being put out to the public for input. A public shuttle service running the length of the downtown waterfront is another idea.

Gaudet said the town is looking at creating unique, pedestrian-friendly, safe spaces that are attractive to businesses and visitors.

Sylvan Lake’s long-term goal is to continue to build an all-season community.

“We’re just to bring back the heart of the community while protecting the natural areas and creating a memorable, welcoming setting and really giving that year-round feel and atmosphere.”

Gaudet said input was gathered at the public open house and more comments will be collected over the next few weeks. A post-workshop meeting is planned for final suggestions before the redevelopment plan is taken to council for approval before the end of the year.



