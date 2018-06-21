Sylvan Lake presents waterfront concept

Sustainable Waterfront Area Redevelopment Plan will provide 20-year vision

Fountains, an amphitheatre, zip line and lagoon-like beach area are among ideas pitched for a revamped Sylvan Lake waterfront.

A concept plan developed after gathering public feedback and undertaking community design workshops was unveiled at an open house last week, and it suggests numerous upgrades to the lakefront area.

One proposal would see a pedestrian bridge created connecting the pier with the former Wild Rapids Waterslides site, creating a semi-enclosed lagoon with boat mooring spots north of the Chateau Suites development at the foot of Centennial (50th) Street.

Sylvan Lake launched an initiative called ReImagine earlier this year after the former Sylvan Lake Provincial Park was officially turned over to the town. Public input and design concepts will be pulled together into the Sustainable Waterfront Area Redevelopment Plan.

“It is a 20-year vision,” said town spokeswoman Joanne Gaudet. “It’s all technically feasible.

“We haven’t assigned a cost. That’s not the role of an area redevelopment plan.”

Other ideas include an outdoor plaza, an extension to the existing pier, setting aside space for a year-round market and a winter ice rink. Further east along Sylvan Lake Park, formal trail development, additional public washroom and an off-shore mooring field for pleasure boats are proposed.

Expansion of the existing boat launch to the west of Chateau Suites and improvements to the many alleys near the lakefront to turn them into pedestrian-friendly draws are other ideas being put out to the public for input. A public shuttle service running the length of the downtown waterfront is another idea.

Gaudet said the town is looking at creating unique, pedestrian-friendly, safe spaces that are attractive to businesses and visitors.

Sylvan Lake’s long-term goal is to continue to build an all-season community.

“We’re just to bring back the heart of the community while protecting the natural areas and creating a memorable, welcoming setting and really giving that year-round feel and atmosphere.”

Gaudet said input was gathered at the public open house and more comments will be collected over the next few weeks. A post-workshop meeting is planned for final suggestions before the redevelopment plan is taken to council for approval before the end of the year.


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WATCH: Tourism Red Deer hosts sneak preview of summer events
Next story
Central Alberta Lions Clubs celebrate 80 years

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day

A celebration ceremony was held at City Hall Park Thursday afternoon

Sylvan Lake presents waterfront concept

Sustainable Waterfront Area Redevelopment Plan will provide 20-year vision

PHOTO: Red Deer RCMP officers help build a school playground — and community relations

“It’s good to help out, ” says an officer

Red Deer-raised artist wins the chance to exhibit at San Diego Comic Con

Micaela Dawn said courage can’t exist without fear

BioBlitz set for Lacombe Lake

Well-known Alberta naturalist to take stock of Lacombe Lake’s flora, fauna and fungi

Red Deer elementary school students play Indigenous games

Annie L. Gaetz Schools holds first-ever First Nations, Métis and Inuit Field Day Thursday

Deadline for property tax payments coming for Red Deer residents

For property owners in Red Deer, the taxman cometh. The deadline for… Continue reading

Town of Ponoka, AUPE set to resume negotiations in July

Town council rejected agreement reached between administration and union

New evidence that viruses may play a role in Alzheimer’s

WASHINGTON — Viruses that sneak into the brain just might play a… Continue reading

Amber Tamblyn novel flips gender stereotypes as it examines rape culture

TORONTO — Actress and author Amber Tamblyn started writing “Any Man,” her… Continue reading

Mike Colter brings the pain as the indestructible Luke Cage

ATLANTA — “Black Panther” broke box office records, but “Luke Cage” once… Continue reading

Toronto police strike blow to gang with ties to the U.S. and Caribbean: chief

Toronto police say they’ve taken down a large portion of a street… Continue reading

Saskatchewan MP ‘hopeful’ bill marking Indigenous Peoples Day a holiday passes

OTTAWA — A Saskatchewan MP isn’t giving up in her bid to… Continue reading

Canada focusing on existing climate plan, has no timeline to increase ambition

OTTAWA — Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says Canada has no immediate plans… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month